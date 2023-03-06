UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE jobs: Best places to work in 2023 revealed

Great Place to Work recognised top five governmental, 25 large, and 50 small and medium organisations in Emirates in its best workplace list for 2023

By A Staff Reporter

Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 12:04 PM

Last updated: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 12:22 PM

The UAE’s best places to work have been revealed. Global research, training and consultancy firm Great Place to Work recognised top five governmental, 25 large, and 50 small and medium organisations across the UAE in its best workplaces list for 2023. The firm recognises the ‘Best Workplaces’ in over 60 countries worldwide.

“These organisations have been working diligently in bridging the gaps, transforming cultures and evolving into being Best Workplaces. The organisations that made it to the list have proven that employee well-being does not need to be comprised in order to achieve growth, in fact both go hand-in-hand,” the firm said.

Maintaining employee wellbeing in a post-pandemic era is not easy, the firm added. “Leaders this year got even more creative in the ways with which they connect with their employees, thus continuously building up on a solid foundation of trust. With perpetual communication across all-levels of the organisation, employees felt resonated with and cared for.”

Ibrahim Mougharbel, managing director for the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, Great Place to Work Middle East, said: “Despite the challenges we have faced during the pandemic, we are proud to witness even more continuous advocation for work-life balance among leaders in the UAE and we are here to celebrate them. We are therefore not celebrating companies; we are celebrating heroes.”

Top 5 government workplaces

  1. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
  2. Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority
  3. Sharjah Electricity Water and Gas Authority
  4. Government of Sharjah - Department of eGov
  5. Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority

Top 25 ‘large’ workplaces

  1. McDonald's by EFC
  2. Leminar Group
  3. Al Dabbagh Group
  4. Centrepoint
  5. Chalhoub Group
  6. Hilton
  7. DHL Express
  8. Shoemart
  9. Ajmal Perfumes Group
  10. FIVE Hotels
  11. Schneider Electric
  12. Babyshop
  13. Saudi German Hospitals
  14. Max
  15. Talabat
  16. Massar Solutions
  17. Arada
  18. Aldar Properties
  19. Deloitte
  20. Jumeirah Group
  21. Teleperformance UAE
  22. Apparel Group
  23. Al Khayyat Investments
  24. G Forty Two General Trading
  25. Aldar Hospitalities

Top 50 ‘small and medium’ workplaces

  1. THE One
  2. Century Financial
  3. Pizza Express
  4. Shift Electronics
  5. Accuracy
  6. Metropolitan Group
  7. Cisco UAE
  8. Maersk UAE
  9. Biogen
  10. Cogent Solutions Event Management
  11. Majid Al Futtaim Hospitality Services
  12. Oxford System Integration
  13. WD SOLUTIONS CO. LLC
  14. SEO Sherpa
  15. Refill Roastery
  16. PepsiCo
  17. Eaton Business School
  18. Aura Skypool Dubai
  19. Emax
  20. LLH Hospital & Medical Centers
  21. Medtronic
  22. Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island
  23. Howden Guardian Insurance Brokers
  24. Bacardi Ltd
  25. Burjeel Farha & Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain
  26. HSA Group UAE
  27. McCANN HEALTH MENA
  28. Beaconsmind MENA Data LLC
  29. Charterhouse
  30. Event Lab FZ LLC
  31. Robert Half International Inc
  32. The Giving Movement
  33. Goldfish Sushi and Yakitori
  34. WAHL MEA FZCO.
  35. Servier
  36. Lifecare Hospitals
  37. Spacewell Interiors
  38. Raise Fitness & Wellness
  39. MIDSTAR
  40. Burjeel Medical City & Burjeel Darak
  41. Medeor Hospital
  42. Unifonic FZE
  43. GAC Bunker Fuels Ltd.
  44. CMR SURGICAL FZCO
  45. Mood Rooftop Lounge
  46. DOLE CHINA LIMITED
  47. Tajmeel Medical & Dental Centers
  48. Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain
  49. Burjeel Holdings
  50. Deriv DMCC

Who can participate and how the list is compiled

Any company based in the Middle East that falls within the industries belonging to the lists and employs 10 or more employees is eligible to participate. Any company that appears on the list is selected primarily based on their employees' responses to the Great Place to Work Trust Index, an employee survey developed by Great Place to Work.

In addition, firm evaluates materials submitted by the company, including the company's response to the Great Place to Work culture audit.

A large portion of a company’s score is based on the confidential feedback of their employees while the remaining is attained from an audit of management and HR practices. Within this framework, organisations are asked about their values, trust process, leadership methods, innovation processes and how they maximise their employees’ potential.

This year, the list spanned across multiple industries that include retail, social services and government agencies, transportation, finance and media.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ:


More news from Jobs