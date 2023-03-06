UAE jobs: Best places to work in 2023 revealed

Globally, hiring sustained its momentum throughout the year, as 89% of all contracts were for remote roles
The UAE’s best places to work have been revealed. Global research, training and consultancy firm Great Place to Work recognised top five governmental, 25 large, and 50 small and medium organisations across the UAE in its best workplaces list for 2023. The firm recognises the ‘Best Workplaces’ in over 60 countries worldwide.
“These organisations have been working diligently in bridging the gaps, transforming cultures and evolving into being Best Workplaces. The organisations that made it to the list have proven that employee well-being does not need to be comprised in order to achieve growth, in fact both go hand-in-hand,” the firm said.
Maintaining employee wellbeing in a post-pandemic era is not easy, the firm added. “Leaders this year got even more creative in the ways with which they connect with their employees, thus continuously building up on a solid foundation of trust. With perpetual communication across all-levels of the organisation, employees felt resonated with and cared for.”
Ibrahim Mougharbel, managing director for the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, Great Place to Work Middle East, said: “Despite the challenges we have faced during the pandemic, we are proud to witness even more continuous advocation for work-life balance among leaders in the UAE and we are here to celebrate them. We are therefore not celebrating companies; we are celebrating heroes.”
Any company based in the Middle East that falls within the industries belonging to the lists and employs 10 or more employees is eligible to participate. Any company that appears on the list is selected primarily based on their employees' responses to the Great Place to Work Trust Index, an employee survey developed by Great Place to Work.
In addition, firm evaluates materials submitted by the company, including the company's response to the Great Place to Work culture audit.
A large portion of a company’s score is based on the confidential feedback of their employees while the remaining is attained from an audit of management and HR practices. Within this framework, organisations are asked about their values, trust process, leadership methods, innovation processes and how they maximise their employees’ potential.
This year, the list spanned across multiple industries that include retail, social services and government agencies, transportation, finance and media.
