UAE President, Vice-President hail 'son of the Emirates' as Sultan AlNeyadi takes off for historic space mission

The Dubai Crown Prince joined the ground control team at the MBRSC a couple of minutes before the launch

File photo

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 11:56 AM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 2:18 PM

The UAE President and Vice-President have posted messages of congratulations and pride after Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi’s mission had a successful liftoff.

“I join the nation in congratulating Sultan AlNeyadi as he begins his pioneering mission aboard the International Space Station,” tweeted the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “His inspiring achievement is a source of great pride to the UAE and another milestone in the journey of our nation and the ambitions of our people.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, talked about the pride he felt over AlNeyadi’s liftoff, which is the Arab world’s first long-duration space mission.

The Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, watched the launch at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft Endeavour, carrying AlNeyadi and his Crew-6 mates Stephen Bowen, Warren Hoburg and Andrey Fedyaev, safely reached orbit earlier today.

Crew-6 will dock at the space station on Friday morning after a 24.5-hour journey.

