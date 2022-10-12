Sheikh Mohamed emphasises need to keep dialogue between Russia and Ukraine open

Putin expresses appreciation for the UAE's role in the prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Tuesday emphasised the need to keep dialogue between Russia and Ukraine open.

During his visit to Kremlin Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the bilateral ties between their countries.

The two leaders underscored the ongoing rapid growth seen across the UAE-Russia relations and their satisfaction with such growth.

President Putin provided a detailed brief to Sheikh Mohamed on the situation at the Zaporozhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and on Russia's efforts to maintain nuclear security. For his part, Sheikh Mohamed said that the UAE is continuing to monitor the situation at the plant.

The UAE has played a key role in the prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine. Putin expressed Russia's appreciation for the UAE's efforts, noting that they are a testament to its readiness to support mediation efforts.

Sheikh Mohamed briefed the Russian President on the Ukrainian side's position on a number of issues. Putin stressed that Russia is keen on the continuation of the UAE's mediation efforts.