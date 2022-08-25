Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to commence official visit to Greece

UAE President will meet his Greek counterpart to discuss bilateral relations

Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is paying an official visit today to the friendly Republic of Greece.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed will discuss with the President Katerina Sakellaropoulou of Greece; Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis; and a number of officials in Greece, friendship ties, various paths of cooperation and joint work, and ways to develop them within the framework of the strategic partnership that binds the two countries.

