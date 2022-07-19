French President hosts banquet in honour of UAE President

Sheikh Mohamed extended his thanks and appreciation for the hospitality and warm welcome

Photo: AFP

By Wam Published: Tue 19 Jul 2022, 12:52 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Jul 2022, 1:01 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of UAE, today attended a banquet hosted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

During the dinner, held at Palace of Versailles, Sheikh Mohamed extended his thanks and appreciation for the hospitality and warm welcome.

He said: "My dear friend, President Emmanuel Macron, I would like to extend thanks and appreciation for the warm welcome I received during my visit and the accompanying delegation to your country."

He added that the Emirati-French ties are distinguished as they are based on confidence, credibility and mutual respect.

The UAE President expressed his confidence that through joint action, both countries can provide more opportunities for enhancing in their relations, and jointly contribute to establishing peace and security in the region and the world.

ALSO READ:

The President of France described the visit as "historic". He said: "Through your new presidential duties, you will continue your efforts to make the UAE a strong, stable, diversified and growing economy and an influential member of the international arena in addressing global and regional challenges."

He also wished success for the UAE in hosting of COP28 summit in Dubai in 2023 after seven years of the Paris Agreement.

''Your ambition has met expectations and France will stand by you in your preparations to meet this deadline," he indicated.

The President of France welcomed expanding of space cooperation between the two sides, which extends to the moon and manned space flights. Cooperation mirrors the level of our relations, as it is has no borders, he concluded.