UAE President holds meeting with President of Greece

Both leaders discuss ties and enhancing cooperation

Wam

By WAM Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 7:35 PM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a meeting on Thursday in Athens with Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of Greece.

The meeting took place at the presidential palace. President Sakellaropoulou congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on becoming the President of the United Arab Emirates, hoping that his visit will enhance the friendship and cooperation relations between the two friendly countries and their people.

Greece considers the UAE as its strategic partner, Sakellaropoulou said, adding that both countries share the same vision towards peace, security and prosperity in the region.

The Greek President went on to say that the relations between the two countries have been strengthened over the past years, expressing her confidence that many more opportunities are available to enhance further these relations in many fields.

For his side, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his happiness over meeting the Greek President and visiting the ancient city of Athens that has rich cultural and civilisational diversity, wishing Greek people further progress, development and prosperity.

He also expressed his happiness over the ongoing development of the relations between the two countries witnessed in the recent years, highlighting that the trade exchange between the two countries saw a 17 percent increase, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and exchanged their views on a number of issues of common concern.