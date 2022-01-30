Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Israeli President Herzog

An official reception was held for Herzog on his arrival at the Qasr Al Watan

Sun 30 Jan 2022

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, who is on an official visit to UAE.

He is accompanied by his wife, First lady of Israel Michal Herzog. An official reception was held for Herzog on his arrival at the Qasr Al Watan, where Sheikh Mohamed escorted him to the podium, and the national anthems of the two countries were played, while 21 rounds of artillery were fired to welcome his visit.

The Israeli president is accompanied by a delegation including a number of senior officials and Ambassador of Israel to UAE, Amir Heiker.

