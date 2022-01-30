Photos: Israeli President Herzog, First Lady arrive in the UAE on historic visit

South African expatriate captures drone shots of landscape near the cycling track of Al Qudra Lakes.
President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog landed this morning in Abu Dhabi, beginning a historic presidential visit in the UAE.
They were welcomed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
En route to the UAE, President Herzog's plane few over Saudi Arabia. The pilot told passengers over the tannoy: “We are now right over Saudi Arabia. We are making history! We shall soon fly over the capital city.”
President Herzog entered the cockpit, looked out over the Saudi landscape, and said: “No doubt, this is truly a very moving moment.”
Upon their arrival in the UAE, the President and the First Lady were given a festive welcome, after which President Herzbog held a diplomatic working meeting with Sheikh Abdullah.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed headed the Emirati delegation at the signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House in September 2020.
President Herzog expressed his admiration for the UAE’s impressive path and said: “I am embarking on the first visit by a president of the State of Israel in the United Arab Emirates. We were delighted and deeply moved by the warm welcome in Abu Dhabi by the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates.”
