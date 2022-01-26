Israeli President Herzog to make historic visit to the UAE, says embassy

US State Department reaffirms its commitment to help strengthen the defence of Saudi and Emirati partners
UAE
Israeli President Isaac Herzog will travel to the United Arab Emirates, the Embassy in Israel confirmed on Wednesday.
According to a statement issued by the Israel president's office, Herzog and the First Lady will visit the UAE on January 30-31, seeking to strengthen Gulf ties.
"We have the privilege of making history by making the first visit of an Israeli president to the United Arab Emirates. This important visit comes as the Israeli and Emirati nations are busy laying the foundations of a new shared future," Herzog said in a statement.
The UAE Embassy in Israel took to Twitter welcoming the Israeli president's historic visit as a key milestone since the signing of the Abraham Accords:
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the UAE in December.
