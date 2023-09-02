UAE President pays tribute to renowned poet Karim Al Iraqi

Attendees got to get their hands dirty with soil as they planted seedlings to take home
Renowned poet Karim Al Iraqi, whose real name is Karim Oudah, passed away on Friday in an Abu Dhabi hospital. He was 68.
He had been undergoing treatment for cancer in the UAE after his diagnosis more than a year ago.
Joining the Arab world in mourning the loss of an icon in the literary industry, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to pay his respects:
"May God have mercy on the poet Karim Al Iraqi, who moved to the mercy of his Lord, leaving behind a rich legacy of creativity," the President wrote.
"He had a relationship of mutual love and appreciation with the Emirates and its people over many years. Sincere condolences and sympathy to his family and loved ones in brotherly Iraq, the Arab region and the world."
Arif Al Saadi, the advisor for Cultural Affairs to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, confirmed Al Iraqi's death.
“I mourn for you the poet Karim Al Iraqi, who passed away in Abu Dhabi," he said.
Born in Baghdad in 1955, Al Iraqi was known for his creative work in Iraq and the Arab World. Through the years, he had been honoured with various accolades, include the prestigious Prince Abdulaziz Al Faisal International Award.
