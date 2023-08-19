Emirati who built Dubai's most quaint house passes away at 96

Tributes pour in for prominent businessman Zakaria Khalid Ibrahim Doleh who leaves behind a remarkable legacy

Prominent Emirati businessman Zakaria Khalid Ibrahim Doleh passed away early this Saturday morning at the age of 96.

His demise marks the end of an era, leaving behind an enduring legacy that has inspired generations. The family has announced that his funeral will be held at Al Quoz cemetery on Sunday (August 20), following the afternoon prayer.

Condolences will be received for three days at his residence, Villa 15, Street 2A on Al Wasl Road, with men's condolences from 9am to 12pm and 4pm to 10pm, and women's condolences during the same hours. Zakaria is survived by three adult children.

"A kind and peaceful soul has ascended to heaven. With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to our beloved father, Zakaria Khalil Doleh. He remains an inspiration and guiding light to us all," the family said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Ranya Doleh, Zakaria's daughter, described her father's passing as peaceful, saying: "His life was a tribute to truth, honour, family, and country. He filled our lives with strength and support. His absence will be deeply felt, and our gratitude will endure."

A family friend remembered Zakaria as a man brimming with a zest for life. "He swam in the open sea every day for an astounding 70 years and built one of Dubai's most enchanting houses. Amidst the city's architectural marvels, Zakaria's creation truly shines."

The red-roofed Chinese Pagoda-styled villa in Al Bada'a neighbourhood still stands proudly, reflecting Zakaria's eclectic, warm, and detail-oriented personality. Every nook and cranny holds a story, a testament to his passion for a distinct character. Offers to buy the house have been numerous, but the family remains resolute in preserving its heritage.

Last year, Khaleej Times interviewed Zakaria, shedding light on his love for swimming and his exceptional home. "Swimming is the best exercise. It's the secret to my longevity and good health," Zakaria shared as he effortlessly waded into the waters at the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club.

Zakaria's love for the sea extended beyond his daily swims; it was mirrored in the dolphin-themed water features adorning his quaint five-storey house. His company, Dolphin Holdings Limited, boasts a diversified portfolio, including real estate, general trading, and energy solutions.

Originally from Jordan, Zakaria arrived in Dubai in the mid-60s when the city was still a provincial town. He purchased a 400,000sqft plot of land in the heart of what was then a desert, paying just one Indian paise per square foot because the UAE dirham had not yet been introduced. His initial plan for an English bungalow on stilts evolved into a Pagoda-style house, inspired by a travel brochure. Construction began in 1965, and he finally moved in with his family in 1981.

Zakaria's eldest son, Rany, recalled their house serving as a navigation landmark for ships, though it initially evoked curiosity and fear among residents, especially children. "They used to pelt stones at the villa, thinking it was inhabited by giant snakes. We had several windows smashed," he shared during an earlier interview. "Gradually, people realised that their fears were unfounded. New Year's Eve parties hosted by us for seven consecutive years also helped. The gates would be thrown open, and just about anyone could attend and enjoy the evening with unlimited shawarma, pizza, and Dixi Cola. It was a lot of fun."

Zakaria's wife, Wedad Azhari, passed away around eight years ago. She was the first female member of parliament of the erstwhile United Arab Republic (UAR), founded in 1958 as a political union between Syria and Egypt.

Despite his advancing age, Zakaria actively managed his businesses until 2021, increasingly involving his children. Amidst his bustling schedule, he always found time to listen to his customary BBC news and the captivating songs of Umm Kulthum.

Zakaria revealed a fascinating historical connection during an interview with Khaleej Times in May 2022. He shared how he learned invaluable life lessons from the revered Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, stating, "He was my mentor, and I am indebted to him." Zakaria vividly recalled his role in translating BBC English news for Sheikh Rashid, and he recounted a remarkable moment at Jebel Ali Palace when Sheikh Rashid proclaimed, "Hey you, Zakaria, you are one of us." Zakaria regarded this as the most significant compliment of his life, underscoring that one's true worth transcends material possessions.

"Zacky (Zakaria) will be remembered as a man whose life was a tapestry of determination, creativity, and dedication to his family, his country, and his community," said a European neighbour. "His legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of all who had the privilege of knowing him."

