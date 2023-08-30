UAE President offers condolences on passing of Sari Al Mazrouei

The President was joined by other officials who extended their condolences to the deceased's family

Photo: Wam

By Wam Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 7:36 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, offered his condolences on the passing of Sari Ahmed Issa Al Mazrouei, during a visit today to the condolence majlis in Suweihan area of Abu Dhabi.

He expressed his sincere sympathies to the family of the deceased, praying to God to bestow upon him mercy and forgiveness. He also prayed for strength and solace for the family and loved ones.

Also extending their condolences alongside the President were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court.

