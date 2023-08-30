Lost and found service, limo rentals: Dubai taxi app adds more features

New schools offering British and Indian curricula add 12,000 seats
An hourly rental limo service is among the hosts of services announced for the upgraded app by Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), a subsidiary of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). This ‘Hourly Rental’ service suits the demands of residents, tourists, and entrepreneurs, as well as tourist facilities such as hotels, tour operators, airlines, and other public and private entities.
Passengers can make use of the service without designating a specific destination and can guide the driver to specific locations. The service caters to business executives by allowing them to book a single limousine for several meetings, with the option of making multiple stops as part of their business trips.
The service is available 24/7, allowing users to complete all journeys with a single vehicle rather than switching between different vehicles, saving them time, effort, and cost.
The authority has also announced the launch of four smart and innovative services for its digital application. This step aligns with DTC's digital transformation strategy and its pioneering efforts in providing safe and sustainable digital transportation services, which contribute to Dubai's global leadership in transportation services.
“The launch of these services reflects the DTC’s commitment to developing smart services in accordance with the leadership's directives to enhance the digital transformation journey for the benefit of the community. DTC is a pioneer in the implementation of innovative and smart services that adhere to the highest global standards. It is constantly striving to improve performance to achieve its strategic goals of providing innovative digital and sustainable transportation services that make people happy,” said Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, director of Digital Transformation and Commercial Development at Dubai Taxi Corporation.
DTC also launched the ‘Lost and Found Service’, enabling passengers who lost any of their belongings during their trip to retrieve them by communicating with the driver or selecting the ‘Lost Item Request’ feature in the available trip report on the DTC App to arrange for their return.
Additionally, DTC added the ‘Meet Me Here’ service to its list of services on the smart app, allowing users to share their precise location with friends, making it easy for them to meet at the intended destination.
Furthermore, the ‘Share My Trip Status’ service enables users to share their trip status accurately with their family or friends, giving them details about their trip, route, and estimated time of arrival.
“DTC is committed to achieving sustainable development and providing an innovative model of digital services. It aims to expand the use of artificial intelligence, smart systems, and automation by capitalising on advanced technologies to deliver transportation services in an innovative and exceptional digital manner. The drive cements DTC’s leading role in the smart transportation industry and promotes sustainability in Dubai's transportation landscape,” added Al-Meer.
DTC offers a wide range of digital services through DTC App, enabling users to easily book limousines using advanced technologies that render the booking of diverse transportation services faster and more specific.
ALSO READ:
New schools offering British and Indian curricula add 12,000 seats
It now includes farm stays, caravans and RVs, allowing landlords and residential unit owners to obtain more than one holiday home licence for multiple units
The RTA project spanned 19.5km and entailed replacing 2000 lighting units, decreasing power usage by 55%
From taking days off work to preparing home-made feasts to catching up with friends, Keralites all over the country celebrated the festival with fervour
He shows off the meal on a banana leaf, consisting of no less than 27 items
Sand tornadoes are usually harmless and not uncommon in the UAE
Emirates Draw revealed that over the last weekend, 11,372 winners across all games won a total prize amount of more than Dh916,117
Authorities have time and again warned residents of similar frauds where conmen impersonate government officials