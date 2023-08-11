Jobs in Dubai: Lawyer, engineer, mechanic looking for better pay among hundreds who apply as limo drivers

Dubai Taxi Corporation is hiring limousine drivers, school bus drivers, bus supervisors and attendants of all nationalities

Photos: SM Ayaz Zakir

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 4:45 PM

It was one of the most awaited days for Mohammed Al Mubarak Ibrahim, a Sudanese national who used to worked as a lawyer back home. Wearing a suit, he was among the hundreds of hopeful applicants who joined the walk-in interviews conducted by Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) on Friday.

DTC, a subsidiary of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), is hiring limousine drivers, school bus drivers, bus supervisors and attendants of all nationalities, offering a monthly salary of up to Dh7,000.

Applicants on Friday came from different backgrounds and work experiences. Some had strong resumé in sales, customer service, and marketing while others banked on their long driving experience, with some having been a driver for 10 years.

Ibrahim’s story, however, was among those that stood out. Speaking to Khaleej Times, he said: “I used to work as a lawyer in Sudan. I moved to the UAE for a job and got a good position as a customer executive/receptionist at a hotel.”

When he learned about the walk-in hiring, Ibrahim did not waste his time and jumped at the opportunity.

“The salary being offered for a limousine driver is good, and it would be sufficient to support my family,” said Ibrahim.

“My wife can soon join me here if I get this position,” he added.

Job requirements

Offering a monthly income of Dh7,000, candidates applying for the job as limousine driver were required to have at least two-year driving experience and a home country, UAE or GCC driving licence.

Candidates aged between 23 and 45 years applying for school bus driver positions would be offered a Dh2,700 salary. A UAE driving licence (heavy vehicle No.6) is also required.

For bus supervisors/attendants, Dubai Taxi is hiring female candidates, aged 23 to 45 years old. The selected candidates will be offered from Dh1,500 to Dh1,800 monthly salary plus benefits.

Rewarding career

There were hundreds of candidates for various positions. Mohammed Mustafa Dafalla, who previously worked as a customer service executive for a drilling company, also applied as a limousine driver.

“After the pandemic, it has been difficult for me to land a job. But things are looking better now. I applied as a limo driver so I can bring my background in customer service and my technical expertise from engineering,” Dafalla said.

“I have lived in the UAE since 2006 and have had a driving license since 2008. A rewarding career path and attractive perks are guaranteed when you join RTA,” he pointed out.

Another candidate, Filipina expatriate Mary Sissen, who has been in Dubai for the last 12 years, applied for the bus supervisor position.

“I have extensive experience in customer service, and I have also worked as a nanny and an assistant at a school in Abu Dhabi. I believe I have all the required skills to secure this job,” Mary said.

A Ghanaian mechanic also joined the hiring drive. With years of expertise operating on various automobiles, he said: “I understand a vehicle very well. Before coming to the UAE, I was operating my taxi back in Tema. With the skills and knowledge I am equipped with, this will be the best job for me.”

