Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Maktoum offer condolences on death of late Easa Saleh Al Gurg

They condoled with Al Gurg's family during a visit to the Mourning Majlis

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 3 Apr 2022, 10:10 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on Sunday offered their condolences on the death of the late Easa Saleh Al Gurg.

During their visit to the Mourning Majlis for the late Easa Saleh Al Gurg, they extended their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also joined Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum in offering condolences to the family of the late Easa Saleh Al Gurg at the Mourning Majlis.

