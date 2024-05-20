'No sign of life' in Iranian President Raisi's helicopter crash site, says state TV

Netanyahu came under personal attack from Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for failing to rule out an Israeli government in Gaza after the war
'No sign of life' in Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crash site, head of Iran's Red Crescent (IRCS) Pir-Hossein Kolivand told Iran state TV.
Earlier, rescue teams fought blizzards and difficult terrain through the night to reach the wreckage in East Azerbaijan province in the early hours of Monday.
“We can see the wreckage and the situation does not look good,” the head of Iran’s Red Crescent, Pirhossein Kolivand, told state TV. “With the discovery of the crash site, no signs of life have been detected among the helicopter's passengers.
"73 rescue teams are present in the search area of the helicopter in Tawal village with advanced and specialised equipment", he added.
Earlier, the Red Crescent’s National Emergency Management Headquarters announced that its rescue teams have moved to the 2 identified hot spots identified by a Turkish drone.
“Red Crescent rescue teams are moving towards the possible landing place of the helicopter”, it said after Turkey's high-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle named Akinji detected a hot spot that probably belongs to the place where the helicopter crashed.
A commander of Iran’s Revolution Guards Corps confirmed the detection of the heat source was believed to be the wreckage of the helicopter.
An announcement was also made by field source that the precise geographical coordinates of the helicopter carrying President Raisi were determined by the aerial monitoring of the region.
Despite the adverse weather conditions, rescuers tried round the clock to find the site of a missing helicopter that was carrying the Iranian President and his delegation in northwestern part of the country.
Rescue teams, including armed forces, combed the rocky area and the hilly terrain near the city of Varzaqan in East Azarbaijan province despite foggy and rainy weather.
Earlier, Iran’s Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said it had dispatched more groups to help locate the crash. "46 rapid response and rescue teams from the provinces of East Azarbaijan, Tehran, Alborz, Ardabil, Zanjan and West Azarbaijan were mobilized to help in the search and rescue operation".
President Raisi was returning with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several others from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with the Azerbaijan Republic, when his helicopter crashed upon landing in Varzaqan region on Sunday.
