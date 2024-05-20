'No sign of life' in Iranian President Raisi's helicopter crash site, says state TV

FILE. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on the Azerbaijan-Iran border, May 19, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 6:58 AM Last updated: Mon 20 May 2024, 7:45 AM

'No sign of life' in Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crash site, head of Iran's Red Crescent (IRCS) Pir-Hossein Kolivand told Iran state TV.

Earlier, rescue teams fought blizzards and difficult terrain through the night to reach the wreckage in East Azerbaijan province in the early hours of Monday.

“We can see the wreckage and the situation does not look good,” the head of Iran’s Red Crescent, Pirhossein Kolivand, told state TV. “With the discovery of the crash site, no signs of life have been detected among the helicopter's passengers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"73 rescue teams are present in the search area of the helicopter in Tawal village with advanced and specialised equipment", he added.

Footage shows president's helicopter wreckage

Earlier, the Red Crescent’s National Emergency Management Headquarters announced that its rescue teams have moved to the 2 identified hot spots identified by a Turkish drone.

“Red Crescent rescue teams are moving towards the possible landing place of the helicopter”, it said after Turkey's high-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle named Akinji detected a hot spot that probably belongs to the place where the helicopter crashed.

A helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi takes off, May 19, 2024. Photo: Reuters

A commander of Iran’s Revolution Guards Corps confirmed the detection of the heat source was believed to be the wreckage of the helicopter.

An announcement was also made by field source that the precise geographical coordinates of the helicopter carrying President Raisi were determined by the aerial monitoring of the region.