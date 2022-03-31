Sheikh Mohammed condoles passing of first Emirati banker Easa Saleh Al Gurg

The Dubai Ruler called Al Gurg “one of the faces of the Emirati diplomacy”

By Web Desk Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 3:50 PM Last updated: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 5:12 PM

The first Emirati banker Easa Saleh Al Gurg passed away on Thursday, March 31.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to express his condolences.

“Our condolences to the family of Easa Saleh Al Gurg, and to the community of Dubai and the UAE society…”

Sheikh Mohammed called Al Gurg “one of the faces of the Emirati diplomacy” as well as one of the “most important men of our national economy”.

He also praised the late Emirati banker for his charitable and humanitarian work in the country.

Al Gurg has left an enduring legacy in the business world along with his significant contributions towards building the foundation of the UAE as a member of the Trucial States Development Board.

More than six decades ago he embarked on a journey of success with preparedness, foresight and strategy. At the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG), these have led to the path of growth and continued progress, creating a multi-dimensional conglomerate with businesses in retail, building and construction, industrial and real estate.

Besides his business interests, he also played a significant role in shaping the history of the UAE as a member of the Deliberative Committee of the Trucial States Development Office. In 1971, he was appointed as the Executive Director of the Trucial States Development Board.

He was Ambassador to the UK & the Republic of Ireland from 1991 till 2009. Al Gurg was awarded CBE (Commander in the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 1990. He was been honoured by Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the late President of the UAE, with the Order of Zayed II in 1997, the highest civilian order in the UAE.

Al Gurg was also involved in charitable work for several decades and set up the Al Gurg Charity Foundation in October 2010 under the decree of Sheikh Mohammad with capital fully financed from the founder's private funds and real estate.