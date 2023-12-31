Sheikh Hamdan issues law banning single-use plastic bags in Dubai

Published: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 1:27 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 1:53 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council issued law banning single-use plastic bags in Dubai on Sunday from January 1, 2024.

The ban excludes rolls of thin bags used in packing meat, fish, vegetables, fruits, grains, bread, garbage bags, and products intended for export or re-export. These items include single-use plastic shopping bags, single-use shopping bags, and single-use disposable plastic products.

The resolution applies to single-use disposable products and recycled ones, including both plastics and non-plastic items, regardless of their material composition. These include plastic and non-plastic single-use products, as well as food delivery packaging materials, fruit and vegetable wrapping, thick plastic bags, plastic containers, and packaging materials either partially or entirely made of plastic, such as those used for plastic bottles, snack bags, wet wipes, balloons, and balloon sticks besides food packaging.

The decision aims to protect the natural environment and local biological and animal wealth, and to motivate community members to adopt sustainable and environmentally friendly behaviour.

The move also aims to encourage the private sector to promote the use of recycled products, aligning with circular economy practices that foster sustainable recycling of products in local markets. It also seeks to regulate the use and recycling of single-use and plastic products.

These regulations extend to sellers and consumers within Dubai, covering private development zones and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre.

According to the resolution, Dubai Municipality, in collaboration with relevant entities, is entrusted with a number of responsibilities including organising awareness campaigns to educate and motivate community members to reduce the use of plastic materials and single-use products, encouraging sellers to actively support projects, initiatives, and programmes focused on reducing the usage of plastic materials and single-use products, while also promoting the availability of reusable alternatives to reduce environmental impact.

It imposes a ban on the import and trading of single-use products in a phased approach. The ban will apply to plastic bags starting from January 1, 2024.

Other bans

Non-plastic single-use products, including single-use bags, will come under the ambit of the ban from June 1, 2024.

Starting from January 1, 2025, single-use plastic products, including items such as plastic stirrers, table covers, cups, styrofoam food containers, plastic straws, and plastic cotton swabs, will be prohibited.

Commencing on January 1, 2026, the ban will extend to other single-use plastic products including plastic plates, plastic food containers, plastic tableware, and beverage cups and their plastic lids.

The resolution requires all relevant authorities and entities, as well as consumers, to collaborate on developing and implementing mechanisms and practices aimed at reducing the production and consumption of single-use products, and to adopt practices and initiatives that foster increased reliance on the use of reusable products.

It also mandates sellers to actively participate in projects, initiatives, and programmes targeting the reduction of plastic materials and single-use products. Sellers must offer specified reusable alternatives at reasonable prices, as outlined by the relevant authorities.

Fines

Violators shall face a fine of Dh200. If the same violation is repeated within one year from the date of the previous offence, the penalty will be doubled, with a maximum not exceeding Dh2,000 when doubled.

Violators may contest the decisions taken against them by submitting written grievances to the Director-General of the relevant government department responsible for licensing economic activities in the emirate. These entities include the Department of Economy and Tourism, as well as authorities overseeing private development zones and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The grievances must be submitted within ten working days from the date of notification regarding the decision, action, or administrative penalty. A committee, formed for this purpose by the Director-General will resolve the complaint within ten working days from its submission. The decision issued on the complaint is deemed final. This resolution annuls any other decision that may contradict its provisions.

