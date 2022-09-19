Sheikh Abdullah meets Israeli Minister of Defence

By WAM Published: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 9:35 AM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz as part of the UAE top diplomat's current official visit to Israel.

The meeting was focused on enhancing the relations between the two countries and the role of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East. The two sides also reviewed a number of issues of interest.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the importance of supporting the Palestinian Authority to achieve security and stability for their people and fulfill their aspirations for development and prosperity.

He also articulated the significance of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement in enhancing the prospects of peace, security and stability in the Middle East, noting the peoples of the region are looking forward to a future brimming with hope, development and prosperity.

For his part, Gantz emphasised the importance of this visit in strengthening cooperation channels between the two countries across all fronts, especially with the two countries succeeding in building a distinctive model of cooperation and partnership over the past two years.

