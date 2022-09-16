UAE: Sheikh Abdullah meets former Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

The leaders discuss latest regional and international developments

Published: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 9:35 PM

Seikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Israeli Opposition Leader and former Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, discussed the growing cooperation being achieved between the two countries following their signing of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement in 2020.

This came as the UAE top diplomat met with Netanyahu as part of his current official visit to Israel.

The two sides also discussed the situation in the Middle East and efforts being made to achieve peace and stability, and exchanged views over the latest regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the privileged relations between the two countries and the continuous growth their partnership is witnessing at all levels.

He praised the significant efforts made by Netanyahu that have contributed to the signing of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement in 2020, noting that the two countries provided, over the course of two years, a model to be emulated for constructive and fruitful cooperation at all levels.

For his part, Netanyahu welcomed Sheikh Abdullah, which coincides with the two-year anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accord, between the UAE and the State of Israel.

He said that the UAE-Israel cooperation has witnessed a remarkable development over the past two years in several fields, in a way that supports the efforts made by the two countries to achieve development and prosperity for their peoples.

UAE FM, Israeli Finance Minister review cooperation

Sheikh Abdullah also met with the Minister of Finance of Israel, Avigdor Lieberman. The leaders reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries in several fields, including areas of economy, finance and investment.

Sheikh Abdullah said that the UAE and Israel, since the signing of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement, have succeeded in establishing a model to be copied for constructive cooperation in several areas related to advancing the development efforts in the two countries.

For his part, Lieberman welcomed Sheikh Abdullah and his accompanying delegation, stressing the importance of this visit in strengthening bilateral relations and developing the existing partnership between the two countries at all levels.