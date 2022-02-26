Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken discuss latest regional, global developments

The stark difference between an employee’s expectations and their current pay may lead to the Great Resignation
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed during a telephone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the bilateral strategic relations and ways of strengthening joint cooperation.
The two ministers also took stock of the latest regional and global developments and exchanged views on them.
Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the depth of UAE-US's strategic ties and the continuous cooperation and coordination between the two friendly countries for expanding prospects of joint cooperation in various fields to serve mutual interests of the two countries and their people.
