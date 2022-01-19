UAE-US ties: Sheikh Mohamed, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin review strategic relations

A new service aims to reduce the number of anonymous calls residents receive
UAE9 hours ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, have deliberated the strategic relations between the UAE and the US across various levels, with special emphasis on military and defence fields.
This came during a telephone call today, where Sheikh Mohamed and Austin also reviewed a number of international and regional issues of interest.
The talks also touched on the recent Houthi terrorist militia attacks on civil facilities in the UAE and the threat they pose to regional security and stability, as well as the need for a decisive international stance in the face of such practices.
The US Defence Secretary reaffirmed his country's condemnation of the attacks and emphasised standing by the UAE in the face of threats to its security and territorial integrity.
Sheikh Mohamed and Austin also discussed military and security cooperation between the UAE and the United States and means of boosting defence coordination, in the light of the recent terrorist attacks that took place in the UAE.
ALSO READ:
A new service aims to reduce the number of anonymous calls residents receive
UAE9 hours ago
The 50-year-old woman initially thought that the symptoms caused by her heart defect were a Covid-19 infection
UAE10 hours ago
78% of UAE residents believe that they and their family will be better off in the coming five years
UAE12 hours ago
The initiative aimed to support 100,000 families as part of the UAE’s Warm Winter initiative.
UAE13 hours ago
Foreign Minister also offers support towards those who were injured in the attacks.
UAE23 hours ago
Targeting of civilians and civilian objects in flagrant violation of international law, Lana Nusseibeh says.
UAE1 day ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince expresses thanks and appreciation to Imran Khan for his sincere feelings towards UAE
UAE1 day ago
Act of terror backfired as international community has come together to designate Houthis as terrorist organisation, expert says.
UAE1 day ago