Sharjah to train tourist guides as it looks to boost number of visitors to emirate

Tourism companies not allowed to hire guides without valid permit

Wam

Thu 2 Jun 2022

In an amendment to a previous decision by the Sharjah Executive Council on the regulation of the tour guides profession, the authority has mandated the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) to oversee and manage tour guides in the emirate, and offer training and refresher courses.

SCTDA is also entitled to suspend or revoke a permit in case of violations, and has been tasked to ensure that the regulations are in place. It will hold accountable any individual practising the profession without the required permits.

“The amendments have come at a perfect time, as the domestic tourism sector is enjoying a notable boom and the post-pandemic recovery continues to gain traction, promising even greater numbers of visitors in the stages ahead,” said Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA.

The amended decision prohibits any entity or organisation from employing tour guides who do not possess a valid permit issued by SCTDA.

A set of conditions must be met by an individual in order to obtain a tour guide permit. Candidates must be over 18 years of age, speak at least Arabic and English, and pass the training programmes set by the Authority.

The tour guide license is valid for one year and is renewable after passing the refresher course, which SCTDA will be offering yearly.

Failure to renew the license for a period exceeding two years will render the license void, and the candidate will need to obtain a new permit.

UAE citizens, children of Emirati mothers and Sharjah Government employees are exempt from fees on licenses and training programmes for tour guides offered by the SCTDA.