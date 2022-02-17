Easy visas, quality healthcare make UAE a medical tourism hub, says govt body

Health authorities have launched portals that give international patients discounted airfares, hotel stays

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 1:19 PM

The UAE has become a regional center for medical and cosmetic treatment, thanks to the high-quality healthcare facilities, short waiting times, ease in obtaining tourist and visit visas and competitive prices, according to the country's digital platform.

Digital UAE also said the country is also an ideal destination for patients seeking treatment abroad.

Over the past years, the UAE has established itself as one of the best medical tourism destinations in the world.

A wide network of hospitals and medical centers has been established across the country, providing the best medical and treatment services.

Authorities said the UAE had launched medical tourism portals which allow international medical tourists to book procedures and access a wide range of tourism services such as direct contact with healthcare providers, visa issuance, booking appointments, hotels, transportation and other recreational activities.

The country also rolled out many initiatives to attract medical tourism. For example, the Dubai Health Authority launched "Dubai Health Experience" as the world's first medical tourism portal, offering visitors to the emirate comprehensive services at the click of a button.

The portal allows visitors to book medical procedures and take advantage of discounted air fairs, visa, medical insurance, hotels stays, leisure activities and more.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, launched the Abu Dhabi Medical Tourism e-portal in 2018, a digital platform that provides visitors to Abu Dhabi with all medical offerings and healthcare facilities available throughout their visit.

The e-portal provides a list of 40 healthcare facilities included in the medical tourism network, all of which adhere to the requirements of DoH's quality framework (JAWDA) programme, as well as more than 287 medical treatment packages from over 173 doctors across the Emirate.

Through the e-portal, users can also access medical tourism insurance packages, the first of its kind in the region, along with a wide range of touristic services such as direct contact with healthcare providers, visa issuance, and booking appointments hotels, transportation and other recreational activities.

ALSO READ:

The UAE ranked first globally in terms of number of accredited health facilities with 221 accredited hospitals, medical centres and health facilities, according to the results of the semi-annual report of the Joint Commission International (JCI) which identifies, measures, and shares best practices in quality and patient safety with the world.

Government facilities such as the Dubai Medical City, Sharjah Healthcare City, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (Abu Dhabi), and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) have been equipped with the best medical equipment and has excellent doctors and medical workers to provide the best healthcare services.

- ismail@khaleejtimes.com