Sharjah's new beach to feature pro skatepark

The attraction will include different ramps for all levels and different roller sports

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 2 Jan 2022, 4:46 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Jan 2022, 4:53 PM

Sharjah's upcoming beach destination, Al Hira Beach, will feature a pro skatepark attraction.

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) said the park is scheduled for completion in Q1 of 2022, along with the opening of Al Hira Beach.

The new attraction comes as part of a partnership between Shurooq and Dakota Schuetz, also known as “Kota”, 4-time world scooter rider champion, who - for the first time in the UAE - will be bringing his professional and inspiring design concept of the perfect pro skatepark that is accessible for all types of skaters, extreme-sports enthusiasts and children of all ages.

Officially named 'KOTA Skatepark', the attraction will feature different ramps for all levels and different roller sports, which include skateboarding, roller skating, scootering and bicycle motocross (BMX).

The skatepark will also feature a special pump track around the outside of the skatepark as a dedicated section for kids under complete safety regulations and measures.

Commenting on the announcement, Khalid Ibrahim Al Qaseer, director of operations at Shurooq, said: “With the new KOTA Skatepark attraction under development, Al Hira Beach is set to become one of the most popular beach destinations in the UAE for visitors and tourists, offering a complete new set of unique beach tourism experiences that contribute to reinforcing Sharjah as a focal destination for investments in the region.”

Schuetz said: “I am truly excited to collaborate with Shurooq on the KOTA Skatepark project in Al Hira Beach in Sharjah which will allow people to be active and have fun in a safe environment.”

He added: “We look forward to welcoming visitors and all riders in the UAE to experience the unique design of the skatepark, in addition to the pump track around the outside of the new park, which will be made for kids to race around and have an enjoyable experience.”

The Dh87 million beach destination project will include children’s playgrounds, restaurants, cafes, and aims to encourage social interaction and offer parents and children safe and world-class amenities to enhance their well-being. A