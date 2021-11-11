Sharjah Ruler receives US Librarian of Congress

Through the special prayer, worshippers call on Allah to bless the country with rain and mercy
UAE15 hours ago
Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday received Dr Carla Hayden, the US Librarian of Congress.
They discussed a number of cultural issues between Sharjah Cultural Institutions and the US Library of Congress.
The meeting took place at Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies (Dara), where they explored ways to enhance cooperation and support the cultural movement in Sharjah, as well as means to enhance communication with various cultural institutions across the world.
During the meeting, Sheikh Sultan and Dr Hayden shed light on Sharjah’s various libraries across the emirate, which include millions of books and titles that form a cultural source and a scientific reference for readers and researchers.
For her part, Dr Hayden praised Sharjah's tangible cultural effort under the leadership of Sheikh Sultan through launching international events such as the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) and other exhibitions and conferences.
ALSO READ:
After the meeting, they toured Dara to acquaint with the cultural treasures of Sheikh Sultan about the history of the Arab Gulf and the achievements of Muslim scholars, in addition to a group of photos of the Ruler of Sharjah with various heads of countries as well as the awards he won over the past years.
Through the special prayer, worshippers call on Allah to bless the country with rain and mercy
UAE15 hours ago
The first-of-its-kind festival for podcasters will take place on November 14
UAE1 day ago
The couples expressed their sincere appreciation to the leaders and delight at seeing them attend their happiest moments in life
UAE1 day ago
'My Little World' runs from November 12 to December 4
UAE1 day ago
The festival kicks off on November 18
UAE1 day ago
The leaders discuss ways to enhance ties between the countries
UAE1 day ago
The efforts are in line with the nation's vision to drive the sustainability agenda through strategic development policies
UAE1 day ago
Individuals now have until January 2 to enrol in or renew their health insurance schemes
UAE1 day ago