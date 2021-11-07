Sharjah Ruler announces Dh4.5 million grant to buy latest books at SIBF

Fund aims to stock public libraries in the Emirate with the best scientific and literary books

By Staff Reporter Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 12:41 PM

The Sharjah Ruler has directed the allocation of Dh4.5 million to acquire the latest titles from publishing houses taking part in the 40th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair.

The grant from His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aims to stock public libraries in the Emirate with the best scientific and literary books. These will help libraries become the main reference point for researchers and readers.

The grant also supports publishers from around the world that are taking part in the event.

Organised by Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme 'There's always a right book', the 2021 edition of the cultural extravaganza will run till November 13.

The 11-day event features the participation of 1,632 Arab and foreign publishing houses.