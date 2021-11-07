Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Sheikh Sultan as Sharjah book fair becomes world's biggest

The law covers civil marriage, divorce, alimony, joint child custody and proof of paternity, and inheritance
The UAE Vice-President has congratulated the Sharjah Ruler as the emirate's book fair became the world's largest.
The 40th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) saw the highest number of deals struck in buying and selling publishing rights.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to congratulate His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
Sheikh Mohammed hailed the exhibition for showcasing 15 million books from 83 countries under one roof.
Among them are 1.3 million unique titles from around the world.
The 2021 edition of the cultural extravaganza will run till November 13.
Themed ‘There’s always a right book', the 11-day event is seeing the participation of 1,632 Arab and foreign publishing houses.
