Sharjah: 8th edition of Souq Al Jubail date festival begins

Published: Thu 15 Jun 2023, 4:19 PM

The Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah has come alive with the 8th edition of the Date Festival. The festival, which kicked off on Thursday, attracted many residents to purchase the freshly harvested dates.

Visitors can explore nearly eight stalls offering a wide variety of locally grown dates, and from the neighbouring countries.

The activities at the souq saw extensive participation from date shop owners and market vendors, coinciding with the start of the UAE's date season. The festival is hosted by Souq Al Jubail and is set to run until September.

Dates are considered one of the most essential food products that are consistently available in Emirati and Arab households due to their high nutritional benefits and the ability to store and consume them throughout the year.

Hamid Al Zarouni, chief officer of Souq Al Jubail, said that this edition of the festival confirms its significance and the success it has achieved in attracting visitors and date traders from across the country and the Gulf region. "It contributes to the attraction of purchasing power and stimulates ideal buying and selling activities within the market. It also supports the owners of date-related products to meet the requirements of market visitors at the same time,"

Al Zarouni emphasised that the festival offers a wide range of local and imported dates. There are approximately 30 types available, with more varieties continuously added. Some of the notable ones include Al-Hilali, Al-Khashkar, Al-Khasab, Al-Muzaini, Al-Jabri, Al-Baql, and Al-Salani, Nagal, Khneizi, Bu Maan, Khalas, Khadrawi, Barhi, Lulu, Shishi, and many other diverse types of dates.

