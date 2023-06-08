UAE: Karak tea for 50 fils at Dubai Mall; have you had a sip of the viral beverage?

Asian, Emirati, and Arab customers make a beeline for the restaurant, which sells hundreds of cups daily

Get a karak chai for 50 fils at Ana in Dubai Mall. Photo by Neeraj Murali

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM

Karak chai (strong tea), a variant of traditional Indian tea, is one of the most popular drinks in the UAE, if not the most. Be it for Emiratis, Arabs or Asians, it is the first choice of many residents.

Its popularity has grown to the extent that many cafés in Dubai and Sharjah make more money by selling karak chai than other drinks. Karak House, Koukh Al Shay, and Filli are some of the most popular destinations for karak chai lovers.

Made from loose black tea, milk, sugar and a mix of spices, karak chai is now being sold at Dh1.50 per cup, with most cafes increasing prices by 50 per cent (from only Dh1) last year. However, one restaurant at Dubai Mall is selling this popular cuppa not for Dh1.50 or Dh1 but for only Dh0.50 (50 fils) per cup.

Photo: Neeraj Murali

Photo: Waheed Abbas

Known for housing the world’s ultra-luxury fashion brands and some of the popular and high-end restaurants and cafés including Angelina, CZN Burak, Hafiz Mustafa 1864, Home Bakery and Peet’s Coffee etc., Dubai Mall — of all places — would be the least-likely spot for a 50-fil karak chai. But, as this restaurant shows, why not?

Located on the first floor, Ana restaurant, which serves sumptuous and luxurious Emirati and Arabic cuisines, is selling karak chai for only 50 fils. However, customers must carry a change of 50 fils to enjoy their favourite brew.

Ana's karak chai went viral after they started selling the hot beverage at such a price during the holy month of Ramadan. The good news was shared by residents on social media, who couldn't gulp the fact that their favourite drink got cheaper.

Customers have only the takeaway option, and you will observe Asian, Emirati, and Arab customers making a beeline for the restaurant, which sells hundreds of cups daily.

“I saw it on social media that this restaurant is selling karak chai for just 50 fils. I couldn’t believe it, so I decided to come and try. It tastes really good,” said Arif Ali.

“I love karak chai. I usually drink three to four cups a day, depending on my workload, because it relieves my stress. One of my friends visited the mall last week and he told me about karak chai being sold for 50 fils. I didn’t believe him. So, I decided to visit and experience it myself. It’s amazing!” said Aditi Das.

ALSO READ: