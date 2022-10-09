Safety at UAE beaches: Police warn against swimming at night, early morning; urge parents not to leave children unattended

Healthcare specialists say that the basic precautionary measures observed during the pandemic can help prevent flu cases this season
Abu Dhabi Police have reminded residents about the potential dangers of swimming on the beach at night or in the early morning.
Abu Dhabi Police held a programme to raise awareness about the measures people can take to prevent drowning and other swimming-related accidents. The programme was conducted at Al Hadiryat Beach and Al Batin Beach in Abu Dhabi.
The drowning safety campaign included the distribution of brochures containing key guidelines and emergency numbers to people at the beach.
The police urged beach visitors to avoid swimming at night or in the early hours of the morning, as this poses a great risk to life. They also warned of the dangers of leaving children unattended while swimming in the sea, and emphasised the need to adhere to guide signs on beaches. People should not swim in the deep sea to avoid drowning.
The campaign was carried out with the participation of the General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, the Department of Municipalities and Transportation, and the leadership of the protection of vital facilities and coasts. Its aim is to minimise and reduce drowning cases in the emirate by raising public awareness.
