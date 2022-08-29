Dubai Police ensure first day of school is accident-free

They launch their 5th annual awareness campaign with a special emphasis on Covid precautions

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 6:59 PM

Dubai Police mark the first day of the new academic year as 'A Day Without Accidents', the force's annual awareness campaign.

As a part of the campaign, which is being launched for the 5th consecutive year, they amped up their traffic, security and awareness.

This year, the campaign includes additional awareness about precautionary measures against Covid-19.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the campaign this year would run under the slogan "Together for Safer Roads". He added that Dubai Police regularly conduct road safety campaigns to reduce traffic accidents and, most importantly, protect road users' lives.

"We've been able to reduce the number of road-related fatalities per 100,000 remarkably. However, it's crucial that we continue to sustain the safety awareness initiatives, particularly during the academic year when our dear pupils are transported," he said.

Butti Ahmad bin Darwish Al Falasi, Director of Security Awareness at Dubai Police, confirmed that the campaign has proven successful over the past four years. This is evidenced by the fact that there have been zero deaths across school zones on the first day of school, and that traffic awareness has increased among the public.

The campaign will stress the importance of adhering to traffic laws and speed limits, fastening seat belts while driving, leaving a safe distance between vehicles, not using mobile phones while driving, and giving way to pedestrians and emergency vehicles.

