Dh500 fine: UAE cops warn against stopping vehicles at intersections

Besides disrupting traffic flow, it can also delay emergency response

By Web Desk Published: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 7:31 PM

The Ras Al Khaimah Police on Saturday reminded motorists of the dangers that are associated with stopping vehicles at intersections or curves.

In a post shared on Instagram, the police said this driving violation — punishable by a Dh500 fine — could disrupts traffic flow.

It can cause an inconvenience to other motorists, including those rushing to important meetings or engagements. Or, worse, it can delay the ambulance service for a person in a critical condition, the RAK Police said in the awareness video.

Police officers across the Emirates are constantly issuing advisories to remind motorists of traffic rules and regulations, as part of efforts to make roads safer for all.

