Ras Al Khaimah announces 12-minute fireworks with new world record bids for NYE

Visitors can also enjoy some jaw-dropping pyromusical displays along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 3:40 PM Last updated: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 4:24 PM

Ras Al Khaimah will welcome New Year 2023 with a dazzling musical firework display that will aim to break new world records. Featuring pyro drones, nano lights, colours and shapes choreographed to electronic beats, the event will see 12-minute fireworks light up the night sky.

Covering a 4.7km stretch along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, visitors are in for a jaw-dropping pyromusical, that is set to break new records once again.

Ras Al Khaimah already holds a number of Guinness World Records for its New Year’s Eve pyrotechnic display. Watched by thousands of viewers along the beachfront, the Emirate ushered in 2022 with a breath-taking firework show, employing over 15,000 effects and 452 firework drones.

With that, the display set two new world records for the ‘Most Remote Operated Multirotors/Drones Launching Fireworks Simultaneously’ and ‘Highest Altitude Multirotor/Drone Firework Display’.

The Organising Committee of the celebrations, led by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and comprising teams from the police, is finalising the preparations for the event.

The committee’s key focus will be the safety of the public, with all precautionary measures taken in coordination with the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, and the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

