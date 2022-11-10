Ras Al Khaimah announces 12-minute fireworks with new world record bids for NYE

The show will be broadcast live to residents across the country
Ras Al Khaimah will welcome New Year 2023 with a dazzling musical firework display that will aim to break new world records. Featuring pyro drones, nano lights, colours and shapes choreographed to electronic beats, the event will see 12-minute fireworks light up the night sky.
Covering a 4.7km stretch along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, visitors are in for a jaw-dropping pyromusical, that is set to break new records once again.
Ras Al Khaimah already holds a number of Guinness World Records for its New Year’s Eve pyrotechnic display. Watched by thousands of viewers along the beachfront, the Emirate ushered in 2022 with a breath-taking firework show, employing over 15,000 effects and 452 firework drones.
With that, the display set two new world records for the ‘Most Remote Operated Multirotors/Drones Launching Fireworks Simultaneously’ and ‘Highest Altitude Multirotor/Drone Firework Display’.
The Organising Committee of the celebrations, led by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and comprising teams from the police, is finalising the preparations for the event.
The committee’s key focus will be the safety of the public, with all precautionary measures taken in coordination with the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, and the Ministry of Health and Prevention.
ALSO READ:
The show will be broadcast live to residents across the country
The 2023 retail calendar sets the scene for the city’s ever-evolving mix of experiences taking place at world-class malls, attractions, and destinations
This comes in support of a national programme encouraging members of the community to follow suit, and learn about the importance of organ donation
They have been participating in the the promotion for a few years now, using a different person's name on the ticket every time they buy one online
The Lincoln Continental is a 4-door convertible that was custom-built for the pope when he visited India
Employees of private sector companies and federal government departments can subscribe to the scheme from as low as Dh5 per month
It is important to note that in the UAE Capital, there are no speed buffers in place
Unilever Plc recalled several popular brands of aerosol dry shampoo, including Dove, after discovering the presence of cancer-causing chemical called benzene