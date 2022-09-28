Dubai: Kylie Minogue to headline New Year's Eve Gala in the city

Watch: Is Wolverine back? Ryan Reynolds drops hilarious surprise reveal in new 'Deadpool 3' teaser
Jackman, who played Wolverine on screen for 17 years, bid adieu to the character with the 2016 movie Logan
Celebrate New Year's Eve in Dubai with a special performance by the popular Australian singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue at Atlantis, Dubai. The music sensation's gig will highlight the the venue's NYE Gala, where a host of other celebrations will take place to welcome the new year.
Titled 'A Night With The Stars,' the gala dinner will also feature live music from a 30-piece band and one of the greatest firework shows in the world at Atlantis.
The event will also be a treat to your tummies with a decadent buffet featuring lobster and caviar, live sushi station, 65 handcrafted desserts, cakes, and much more.
Little ones, meanwhile, can enjoy the night with games stalls, arts, crafts, and other fun-filled activities.
The NYE Gala dinner packages at Atlantis start from Dh5,900 for adults and Dh4,500 for ages 4-13. All children under the age of 4, enter free.
