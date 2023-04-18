Ramadan recipe of the day: Peanut butter salad (Dakwa salad)

Traditional Sudanese dish is a nutty delight

Ameera Salim, who grew up in Sudan, loves the variety of cuisines available in Dubai. However, whenever she misses home there is one dish that she always whips up in her kitchen — peanut butter salad.

One of the leading producers of peanut butter, Sudan has a steady supply of the sweet, nutty treat all year around. “We don’t buy peanut butter,” said Ameera. “We just prefer to make it at home. The canned peanut butter has too many preservatives and doesn’t taste as good as the homemade one. We use it to make the Dakwa Salad, as we call it. It is a great accompaniment to meals and sometimes even eaten as a snack in itself.”

Ingredients:

4 Tomatoes

4 cucumbers

4 Onion

Juice of 1.5 lemons

3 scoops of homemade Peanut Butter

Salt- to taste

Sesame oil/ Olive Oil- as required

Method:

Dissolve the peanut butter with lemon juice. It has to be a thick liquid, not too watery or too thick like a paste. Add salt. Mix this well. This is the dressing

Mix all the vegetables together. Add the dressing to it and toss.

Add sesame oil or olive oil to serve

There are different variations to this salad and it can be customised according to personal preferences. Some prefer to make it with tomatoes alone while others prefer to add more vegetables like corn and lettuce.

