Ramadan recipe of the day: Bread Qatayef with cream and nuts

This dish is a regular addition to Iftar tables all across the Levant region

by

Nasreen Abdulla

Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 4:31 PM

Last updated: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 4:45 PM

Cookery content creator, Hasna Haneef, experiments with various recipes on a daily basis, but one of her favourite dishes is her take on the Arab sweet Qatayef that she whips up every Ramadan.

Usually made with pastry dough, the Qatayef is a regular addition to Iftar tables all across the Levant region. Hasna decided to give it a shot with bread and the results were amazing. “My family loved it,” she said.

“So, I made it for a family gathering. Since then, I have become the Qatayef specialist, and everyone asks me to make it for every family gathering.”

Here is the recipe of her signature dish.

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup Almonds, chopped
  • 1/4 cup Walnuts, chopped
  • 8-10 Bread slices
  • Water, for brushing
  • Oil, for frying
  • Cream/ Ashta for filling
  • Dried Rose for Garnishing
  • Slivered Pistachios
  • Sugar Syrup

Instructions:

Prepare the sugar syrup and set aside to cool. Chop almonds and walnuts and set aside. Using a large cookie cutter, make bread discs, brush some water, and roll them using a rolling pin. Fill the chopped nuts and make a half-moon shape and seal the edges using a fork.

Fry the Qatayef until golden and crispy. Fill the Qatayef with cream or ashta. Pour your prepared sugar syrup. Garnish with dried rose and silvered pistachios and enjoy!

More news from Ramadan 2023