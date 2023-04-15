Ramadan recipe of the day: Bread Qatayef with cream and nuts

This dish is a regular addition to Iftar tables all across the Levant region

Cookery content creator, Hasna Haneef, experiments with various recipes on a daily basis, but one of her favourite dishes is her take on the Arab sweet Qatayef that she whips up every Ramadan.

Usually made with pastry dough, the Qatayef is a regular addition to Iftar tables all across the Levant region. Hasna decided to give it a shot with bread and the results were amazing. “My family loved it,” she said.

“So, I made it for a family gathering. Since then, I have become the Qatayef specialist, and everyone asks me to make it for every family gathering.”

Here is the recipe of her signature dish.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup Almonds, chopped

1/4 cup Walnuts, chopped

8-10 Bread slices

Water, for brushing

Oil, for frying

Cream/ Ashta for filling

Dried Rose for Garnishing

Slivered Pistachios

Sugar Syrup

Instructions:

Prepare the sugar syrup and set aside to cool. Chop almonds and walnuts and set aside. Using a large cookie cutter, make bread discs, brush some water, and roll them using a rolling pin. Fill the chopped nuts and make a half-moon shape and seal the edges using a fork.

Fry the Qatayef until golden and crispy. Fill the Qatayef with cream or ashta. Pour your prepared sugar syrup. Garnish with dried rose and silvered pistachios and enjoy!

