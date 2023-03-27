Ramadan recipe of the day: Classic baked rice pudding

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 27 Mar 2023, 12:03 PM

Content creator of Busy Avocado and nutrition enthusiast Diana Zavzeatii loves Ramadan and its vibes. Hailing from Moldova, the European beauty has lived in Dubai for over 16 years and has been hosting Iftar parties for friends since she moved here.

"I like to serve something sweet during Iftar," she said. "And this baked rice pudding has always been a hit with my friends. It is sweet, has carbohydrates, and gives that perfect mix of energy and a sweet kick when breaking the fast. Even when I visit someone's house, this is the dish I like to take along with me because I know it is a crowd-pleaser."

Baked rice pudding

Ingredients:

20 g unsalted butter, melted

3 tablespoons European rice (medium grain)

3 eggs

3 tablespoons caster (superfine) sugar

435 ml or 1¾ cups milk

125 ml cup cream

1 teaspoon natural vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 160°C and brush a 1.5 litre ovenproof dish with the melted butter. Cook the rice in a saucepan of boiling water for 12 minutes, or until tender, then drain well. Place the eggs in a bowl and beat lightly. Add the sugar, milk, cream and vanilla extract, and whisk until well combined. Stir in the cooked rice, pour into the prepared dish and sprinkle with nutmeg. Place the dish in a deep roasting tin and pour enough hot water into the tin to come halfway up the side of the pudding dish. Bake for 45 minutes, or until the custard is lightly set and a knife inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove the pudding dish from the roasting tin and leave for 5 minutes before serving.

