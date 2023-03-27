Ramadan recipe of the day: Classic baked rice pudding

Ramadan in UAE: 'It was easier than I thought', says 7-year-old girl fasting for the first time
The youngster is eagerly looking forward to fasting for at least half the month
Content creator of Busy Avocado and nutrition enthusiast Diana Zavzeatii loves Ramadan and its vibes. Hailing from Moldova, the European beauty has lived in Dubai for over 16 years and has been hosting Iftar parties for friends since she moved here.
"I like to serve something sweet during Iftar," she said. "And this baked rice pudding has always been a hit with my friends. It is sweet, has carbohydrates, and gives that perfect mix of energy and a sweet kick when breaking the fast. Even when I visit someone's house, this is the dish I like to take along with me because I know it is a crowd-pleaser."
Ingredients:
Instructions:
