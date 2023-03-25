Ramadan recipe of the day: Traditional South African dish, banana fritters

This will allow Dubai World Cup participants and visitors to witness an age-old Ramadan tradition in the UAE
For South African expat Sarah Tiry, Ramadan means banana fritters. “It is the traditional South African Cape Malay recipe that is made during Ramadan especially to share with your neighbours and friends,” she said.
Sarah, who lives in Dubai with her family, chooses to make the recipe gluten free due to dietary restrictions. “I substitute the wheat flour with gluten free flour and increase the milk should the batter need it,” she said.
In a medium-sized bowl add the cubed bananas, brown sugar, beaten egg, milk and melted butter and mix until well combined.
Sift in the flour, baking powder, nutmeg, cinnamon, cardamom and salt. Mix together with the banana mixture until well combined. Let the batter rest for about 5-10 minutes.
Heat a small amount of oil in a pan over medium heat and place a spoonful of the mixture into the hot oil and fry until lightly brown. Do not crowd the pan. Flip the fritters and continue to brown. Remove fritters from the oil and drain them on paper towels.
Dust the fritters with lots of cinnamon sugar and serve hot.
