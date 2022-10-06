Prophet's birthday in UAE: Free parking, tolls announced in Abu Dhabi

"I will remain passionate about scientific research and discovery in this important field," says Shamma Eisa Al Neyadi
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced that its surface public parking spaces will be free of charge during the Prophet’s Birthday Holiday.
Parking and tolls will be free from Saturday, October 8 to 7.59 am on Monday, October 10. Additionally, parking spaces at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the official holiday.
All customer happiness centres across the emirate will remain closed and customers can avail of all the services through the digital platforms available on the ITC website.
The Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the holiday as well. The toll gate charges will resume on Monday, October 10, 2022 during the regular peak hours (from 7 am to 9 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm).
In most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries, the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.
Saturday, October 8, is an official paid holiday for all public and private sector employees in the UAE.
