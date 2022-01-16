UAE

President of South Korea arrives in UAE on official visit

Moon Jae-in was received by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

By Wam

Published: Sun 16 Jan 2022, 12:30 PM

Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, arrived today in the UAE on an official visit to the country.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, received the South Korean President and his accompanying delegation upon their arrival at Dubai International Airport.

