Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed tours South Korea, Brazil pavilions

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, toured the pavilions of South Korea and Brazil at Expo 2020 Dubai as part of a series of visits to country pavilions to explore the innovations and ideas being showcased at the mega event.
During his visit to the South Korean pavilion, located at the Mobility District, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the pavilion’s unique structure and design. Spanning 4,650sqm, the pavilion is among the largest in size at the Expo 2020 Dubai site and features a dynamic façade that constantly changes throughout the day based on its surroundings.
Under the theme ‘Smart Korea, Moving the World to You’, the pavilion uses giant displays that offer an interactive experience that blends the real and virtual environments.
During his tour, Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed about the diverse products and cultural programmes featured at the pavilion that shed light on different aspects of the South Korean civilisation as well as the country’s customs and traditions.
Another stop during Sheikh Mohammed's tour was the Brazilian pavilion, which is located at the Sustainability District. Under the theme ‘Together for Sustainable Development’, the pavilion highlights Brazil’s natural ecosystem as well as the national programmes launched in the country to preserve the environment and address climate change.
During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about the various components of the pavilion, which recreates the sights, sounds and aromas of the Amazon basin. The pavilion allows visitors to take a closer look at Brazil’s biodiversity and rich culture.
At the end of his tour, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the efforts being made globally to enhance sustainable development, preserve natural resources and adopt technological solutions to combat the most pressing challenges facing humanity.
Sheikh Mohammed added that the mega event offers a platform to explore new collaborations that can help create a better future for the world.
