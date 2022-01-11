Sheikh Mohammed receives credentials of new South Korean ambassador to UAE

The reception ceremony for the newly-appointed Lee Seok-gu took place at Expo 2020 Dubai

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 7:25 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today received the credentials of Lee Seok-gu, the newly appointed ambassador of South Korea to the UAE.

The reception ceremony took place at Expo 2020 Dubai in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council; and His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the newly appointed ambassador and wished him success in his mission to further promote bilateral relations and create more channels of collaboration to promote trade and other economic interactions between the two nations.

Ambassador Lee Seok-gu praised the strong bilateral relations between his country and the UAE. He noted the UAE’s emergence as a model for sustainable development in the region, its positive regional and global impact, and the humanitarian support it has extended to underprivileged communities across the world.

The reception was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and a number of senior officials.