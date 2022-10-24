Partial solar eclipse in UAE: Why and how special prayers are offered

10-day-long festivities in Dubai include live cultural programmes, major firework displays and a wide range of festivities taking place across the emirate
A rare partial solar eclipse will see the moon’s shadow cast on the earth on October 25. The celestial spectacle, which can in equal measure stun and intimidate, serves as a divine reminder for Muslims to remember the might of Allah and be righteous.
Mosques in some Islamic nations, including the UAE, host special prayers called 'Kusoof' during solar or lunar eclipses. In Dubai, Kusoof will be offered after Asr on Tuesday, October 25, as the partial eclipse peaks.
Though not obligatory, the prayer is highly recommended. It is different from the daily prayers and is usually offered in congregation in mosques, although families can perform it at home, too.
Kusoof consists of two rakats and here is how it is performed:
A partial solar eclipse is a rare event that occurs when the moon comes between the sun and Earth. As the name suggests, the moon only partially covers the sun’s disk. The celestial spectacle is expected to start at 2.42pm and end at 4.54pm. The maximum eclipse will happen at 3.52pm local time.
