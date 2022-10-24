Partial solar eclipse in UAE: Why and how special prayers are offered

Mosques across Dubai will host the congregational prayer, called Kusoof, on Tuesday

Image used for illustrative purposes only

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 6:17 AM Last updated: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 4:22 PM

A rare partial solar eclipse will see the moon’s shadow cast on the earth on October 25. The celestial spectacle, which can in equal measure stun and intimidate, serves as a divine reminder for Muslims to remember the might of Allah and be righteous.

Mosques in some Islamic nations, including the UAE, host special prayers called 'Kusoof' during solar or lunar eclipses. In Dubai, Kusoof will be offered after Asr on Tuesday, October 25, as the partial eclipse peaks.

Though not obligatory, the prayer is highly recommended. It is different from the daily prayers and is usually offered in congregation in mosques, although families can perform it at home, too.

Kusoof consists of two rakats and here is how it is performed:

Recite the opening takbeer and begin the prayer.

Recite Surah Fatiha, followed by a lengthy recitation of any chapter in the holy Quran.

Bow and prolong it as long as you can.

Rise up and then recite the Fatiha again, followed by another lengthy recitation – but this one should be shorter than the first.

Bow again for a long period, but not as long as the first one.

Rise back up, and prostrate twice. Both the prostrations must be lengthy and so must the sitting period between the two.

Repeat the above steps for the second rakat.

A partial solar eclipse is a rare event that occurs when the moon comes between the sun and Earth. As the name suggests, the moon only partially covers the sun’s disk. The celestial spectacle is expected to start at 2.42pm and end at 4.54pm. The maximum eclipse will happen at 3.52pm local time.

ALSO READ: