Partial solar eclipse in UAE: How to watch the celestial spectacle online this Tuesday

Astronomy Centre will be broadcasting the event live on their channels

A partial solar eclipse is pictured in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

By Web Desk Published: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 10:35 PM

Astro fans in the UAE who do not want to go out and witness the partial solar eclipse on Tuesday, October 25 can now watch the celestial spectacle from the comfort of their living rooms or their offices.

You can follow the live broadcast of the eclipse via the International Astronomy Centre channels links.

To watch the eclipse online log in to:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/jQDT1NNaEoo

Facebook: https://facebook.com/AstronomyCenter

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AstronomyCenter

You can also catch the eclipse live on the official Youtube channel of UAE's Astronomy Centre.

A partial solar eclipse is a rare event that occurs when the moon comes between the sun and earth. As the name suggests, the moon only partially covers the sun’s disk.

When to look up

The celestial spectacle is expected to start at 2.42pm and end at 4.54pm. You can catch the maximum eclipse at 3.52pm local time.

You need solar eclipse glasses to watching it outdoors

According to the DAG, one must not observe the solar eclipse without proper eye protection as it can cause “permanent damage” to the eyes.

Viewers need to buy solar eclipse glasses. The sun will appear in a natural orange colour when viewed through this filter.

Virtual guided tour

The DAG is hosting a paid event at Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre in Mushrif Park on October 25. The event will include an explanation of the spectacle, telescopes to observe and capture the eclipse, and solar eclipse glasses.

Ticket prices start from Dh30 per person.

ALSO READ: