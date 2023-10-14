Over Dh100,000 fine in UAE: Authority warns against assaulting employees

Perpetrators may also face jail time of up to more than one year

The UAE imposes a hefty penalty, and jail time for those who assault a public employee.

The Public Prosecution has warned against assaulting employees and informed of the types of assault and the punishment against them.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the authority said anyone who uses force, violence or threats against a public employee or a person charged with public service with the intention of unjustly forcing them to perform an act of their job or to abstain from it, but does not succeed, will be punished by law.

This is punishable by imprisonment of not less than six months.

If the assaulter does achieve their goal, then an imprisonment of not less than one year is applicable.

In a more serious situation, if the crime was committed with premeditation or by more than one person, or if the perpetrator was carrying a visible weapon, or if the assaulter struck the victim using the weapon, then a serious punishment is imposed by law.

Perpetrators in this case will face a fine of not less than Dh100,000 or imprisonment of not less than one year.

