UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Is WhatsApp down? Users report issues while sending messages

Messages were being sent with only one gray tick mark, while those on desktop had been logged out

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
by

Web Desk

Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 11:09 AM

Last updated: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM

WhatsApp users in the UAE are reporting issues while using the messaging app, both on mobile and desktop, today.

Messages were being sent with only with one gray tick mark, while those on desktop had been logged out.

Monitoring platform Downdetector.com also resgistered a spike in users reporting issues at 10.47am.

More to follow

Web Desk

More news from UAE