UAE: Is WhatsApp down? Users report issues while sending messages

Messages were being sent with only one gray tick mark, while those on desktop had been logged out

by Web Desk Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 11:09 AM Last updated: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM

WhatsApp users in the UAE are reporting issues while using the messaging app, both on mobile and desktop, today.

Messages were being sent with only with one gray tick mark, while those on desktop had been logged out.

Monitoring platform Downdetector.com also resgistered a spike in users reporting issues at 10.47am.

More to follow