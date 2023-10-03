UAE: Residents warned of suspicious messages through WhatsApp, social media

The authority has warned motorists to be careful and maintain their safety
UAE authorities have issued a stern warning to residents about the dangers of clicking on unfamiliar links that are often circulated via platforms like WhatsApp, text messages, and various social media platforms. This advisory is part of ongoing efforts to enhance cybersecurity awareness and protect the public from potential online threats.
The Cyber Security Council, responsible for overseeing cybersecurity in the UAE, took to the popular social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to reiterate this warning. They emphasised the need for caution and vigilance when encountering unsolicited messages that urge users to join groups or initiate clicks on unknown links.
“Users are advised to exercise caution, refrain from clicking on any unfamiliar links, and verify the authenticity of messages with the senders before taking any action,” the post read.
These links often lead unsuspecting users to phishing sites, initiate malware downloads, or expose them to other online threats. In some cases, hackers manage to gain access to the victim's account through these tactics and often use the victim's contact list for further illegal activities.
This announcement underscores the persistent concern regarding the increasing prevalence of online scams, phishing attempts, and other cyber threats that aim to compromise users' personal information and digital security.
The UAE authorities are committed to safeguarding residents and ensuring they are well-informed about potential risks in the digital landscape.
Residents are encouraged to report suspicious messages or links to the relevant authorities to help combat cyber threats and protect the online ecosystem.
Tips to avoid falling victim to scams:
ALSO READ:
The authority has warned motorists to be careful and maintain their safety
Earlier, Sheikh Mohammed shared a rare video showcasing the historic relationship between UAE and China, and drawing parallels between cities of the two nations
Dubai Crown Prince meets with a group of creative individuals dedicated to enhancing Dubai's aesthetic appearance through innovative projects
Over 7,000 families benefit from the country's air bridge, which has carried 815 tonnes of aid to date
Abu Dhabi Police warn about dangers of not following rules on the road, penalties attached to certain traffic violations
Two police officers were slightly injured during the attack near an entrance to the Ministry of Interior Affairs
Police have urged residents to report illegal massage offers instead of responding to them
Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes and take caution