New Year’s Eve in Dubai: Over 100 inspectors to monitor Covid violations at malls, eateries, beaches

Failure to wear a face mask is punishable by a Dh3,000 fine

Over 100 Dubai Municipality inspectors will ensure that Covid safety rules are followed at shopping centres, food establishments, hotels, parks and beaches during New Year’s Eve celebrations. These inspectors will be stationed inside celebration sites.

This came as the civic body announced a “comprehensive plan” to secure the New Year’s Eve celebrations in coordination with different government entities.

The plan will also see more than 100 inspectors and observers stationed outside the celebration sites and areas close to them. The Dubai Municipality will use its smart platforms to monitor violations, especially within the celebration areas.

Earlier this week, the Government of Dubai announced precautionary measures for New Year’s Eve celebrations and urged residents to adhere to all Covid safety protocols. Failure to wear a face mask is punishable by a Dh3,000 fine.

The Emirate will enter the New Year with 36 fireworks displays at 29 locations.

“Dubai’s New Year’s Eve festivities will reinforce confidence and trust among residents and tourists by showcasing the city as one of the safest destinations in the world and also contribute to accelerating the current momentum across the tourism ecosystem and the wider economy, supported by the success of Expo 2020 Dubai,” the Government of Dubai Media Office had said earlier.