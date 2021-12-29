New Year's Eve in Dubai: Transport options, key closures, security; all you need to know

Residents and citizens can win prizes and gifts during the 48-day event.
More than 10,000 cameras will be deployed across Dubai to maintain a smooth traffic for New Year's Eve celebrations, said Dubai police.
The force announced a detailed security plan for this year's celebrations.
Teams from the Road and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai police, Dubai ambulance and Dubai Civil Defence will work in a unified plan to maintain security across tourist locations and shopping malls and ensure smooth traffic towards the celebrations.
The traffic will be monitored and managed from the RTA's Command Centre.
Fireworks will take place in 29 sites across Dubai, giving people the opportunity to enjoy the celebrations in a secure environment without overcrowding.
Abdullah Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, urged people to adhere to Covid-19 precautionary measures of mandatory face masks and physical distance or face a Dh3000 fine.
"The Events Security Committee at Dubai Police is all set to welcome 2022 with a comprehensive security plan to secure the New Year’s Eve festivities across Dubai, following several meetings with relevant authorities,” Al Ghaithi said.
“It is essential to combine efforts to ensure successful celebrations, especially with traffic congestion being one of the most important challenges due to the huge footfall," he added.
The Events Security Committee has dedicated three pathways leading to the New Year’s Eve main celebrations.
Details of the plan can be found on social media channels of Dubai police, TA, and Emaar.
The force’s security plan will also include supply tents in Downtown Dubai to guide visitors and provide first aid and lost-and-found services.
