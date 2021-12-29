New Year's Eve in Dubai: Transport options, key closures, security; all you need to know

Teams from RTA, Dubai police, Dubai ambulance and Dubai Civil Defence will work together to maintain security and ensure smooth traffic movement.

Wed 29 Dec 2021

More than 10,000 cameras will be deployed across Dubai to maintain a smooth traffic for New Year's Eve celebrations, said Dubai police.

The force announced a detailed security plan for this year's celebrations.

Teams from the Road and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai police, Dubai ambulance and Dubai Civil Defence will work in a unified plan to maintain security across tourist locations and shopping malls and ensure smooth traffic towards the celebrations.

The traffic will be monitored and managed from the RTA's Command Centre.

Fireworks will take place in 29 sites across Dubai, giving people the opportunity to enjoy the celebrations in a secure environment without overcrowding.

Abdullah Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, urged people to adhere to Covid-19 precautionary measures of mandatory face masks and physical distance or face a Dh3000 fine.

"The Events Security Committee at Dubai Police is all set to welcome 2022 with a comprehensive security plan to secure the New Year’s Eve festivities across Dubai, following several meetings with relevant authorities,” Al Ghaithi said.

“It is essential to combine efforts to ensure successful celebrations, especially with traffic congestion being one of the most important challenges due to the huge footfall," he added.

Three pathways

The Events Security Committee has dedicated three pathways leading to the New Year’s Eve main celebrations.

Designated paths will take families from the Burj Khalifa Metro station to the island park and the area behind the Burj View.

Another designated path will take bachelors from Burj Khalifa Metro station to South Ridge, a viewing area for the fireworks.

The second pathway for families will be from Financial Centre to the Boulevard area, while bachelors will be directed towards South Ridge.

The third pathway will be for those coming from Business Bay Metro station.

Road closures

Those with reservations at Dubai Mall and Boulevard areas are urged to arrive to the area before 4pm because Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed between 4pm and 7pm.

The Burj Khalifa Metro station will be closed from 10pm to 6am.

Al Asayel Street, from Oud Metha Street heading towards Burj Khalifa, will be closed at 4pm to allow an access for emergency cases and VIPs.

The Lower Financial Centre and Al Sukuk streets will be closed from 8pm.

A gradual closure will start at 4pm in the area between Zabeel 2 and Meydan Street, and will continue until the end of the celebrations.

Pedestrian bridges on the water canal will be closed, as well as the supporting elevators, in addition to the pedestrian sidewalk on the Sheikh Zayed Rd bridge on the water canal.

Transport

RTA will imply 170 buses to transport people to metro stations after the celebrations are over.

70 buses on Sheikh Zayed Road will transport passengers from the Burj Khalifa Metro to Al Wasl Club, Al Jafiliya Station, Al Mankhool Musalla and Deira City Center.

33 buses on Sheikh Zayed Road heading to Abu Dhabi will take passengers from the Burj Khalifa Metro station to Al Safa (Noor Islamic Bank) Metro station.

41 buses will provide transport from the Financial Center Street to Al Wasl Club Parking, Al Jafiliya, Deira City Center and Al Mankhool Musalla.

8 buses will transport the public from Burj Khalifa Street to Deira City Center Station.

18 buses will transport the public from Business Bay Metro Station (on Sheikh Zayed Road) to Deira City Center Station.

Taxis will be parked in the Residency and Foreigners Affairs Department and the prayer locations at Al Mankhool and Al Wasl Club.

Dubai Metro’s red and green lines will operate for 42.15 hours from 8am on Friday until 2:15am on Sunday.

The tram will operate from 9am on Friday until 1am on Sunday.

Details of the plan can be found on social media channels of Dubai police, TA, and Emaar.

The force’s security plan will also include supply tents in Downtown Dubai to guide visitors and provide first aid and lost-and-found services.

